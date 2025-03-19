Play Button
Man (20s) found with multiple stab wounds in Cork

A generic stock photo of a Garda
Joleen Murphy
A man is being treated after a serious stabbing incident in Cork city.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene on Wellington Road around midday.

It’s understood the man was found on the road below Military Hill just before 12 o’clock today.

The man believed to be in his 20’s was found with multiple stab wounds.

A section of the road was closed off until around 1:30pm but has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are still maintaining a presence around the area of the serious incident.

Reporting by Kellie Murphy

