Man (20s) has died after a crash near Limerick-Tipperary border

Garda road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
A man has died and another has been taken to hospital after a crash near the Limerick-Tipperary border.

It happened on the Garryspillane to Ballylanders Road this morning.

The emergency services were called to the scene on the Garryspillane to Ballylanders Road where a car and a van had crashed just after 6.15 this morning.

The driver in the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be organised.

The van driver, who is in his 50s, was taken to Cork University Hosptial with minor injuries.

The road remains closed between Garryspillane and Ballylanders villages for forensic examinations.

Gardai in Bruff Station are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who may have camera footage.

