Man (20s) killed in collision involving car and lorry

A man has died following a crash in Sligo.

It happened at around 6 am on the N15 at Urlar, Drumcliffe.

This is the first fatality on our roads throughout the Bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision between a van and a lorry early this morning.

The driver and only person in the van, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and traffic diversions are in place on the N15 between Drumcliffe and Grange.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

This brings to 114 the number of deaths on our roads so far this year.

