Man (20s) seriously injured in hit and run incident

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after a hit and run crash in Dublin.

The pedestrian was hit by a van on Cloverhill Road in Clondalkin over the weekend.

He's being treated for serious injuries in hospital after the van failed to stay at the scene.

Gardaí are investigating the road traffic collision which occurred on Cloverhill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Sunday (20th October).

The incident involving a male pedestrian and a van occurred at approximately 1.45pm.

The man in his 20s was brought to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The van failed to remain at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also seeking any camera footage, including dash-cam video from those travelling in the area at the time, to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roananstown Garda Station on (01) 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

