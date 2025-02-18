Play Button
Man (21) charged in connection with fatal assault of man in Dublin City

Man (21) charged in connection with fatal assault of man in Dublin City
Quam Babatunde
Beat News
Beat News
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the fatal assault of a man in Dublin City over the weekend.

21-year-old Jeffrey Bangu of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin appeared before Dublin District Court this afternoon.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, 34-year-old Quham Babatunde was injured following a knife attack between South Anne Street and Duke Lane in Dublin City Centre.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and died a short time later.

A second man, in his 30s, was also injured during the attack and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

21-year-old Jeffrey Bangu of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin was arrested last night as part of the investigation.

He’s been charged with assault causing harm to both men, violent disorder, and producing a knife in the course of a fight on Saturday the 15th of February.

The court heard Mr Bangu made no reply to the charges.

There was no application for bail and the accused was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court via video link on the 25th of February for DPP direction.

Two other men arrested in connection with the investigation into Mr Babatunde’s death in Dublin and Belfast remain in Garda and Police custody.

Reporting Emily Keegan 

