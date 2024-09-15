Man (21) charged with murder of Rachael Simpson in Belfast

A man has been charged with murder by Detectives investigating the death of 43-year-old Rachel Simpson in Belfast.

The PSNI launched an investigation after her body was discovered in the garage of a house in Castlereagh Road on Friday night.

The man, aged 21, has been charged with murder.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman's body in east Belfast on Friday night, 13th September.

The woman was named as 43-year-old Rachel Simpson from east Belfast.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “While responding to a concern for safety at a house in the Castlereagh Road area shortly after 10.30pm on Friday 13th September, officers discovered Rachel’s body in a garage beside the property.

"A man, aged 21, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody at this time.

"Officers remain at the scene as we continue with our investigation. A post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

"I am appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 5pm and 10.30pm, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact Detectives on 101 and quote reference 1693 of 13/09/24.

"Any information, no matter how small it may seem."

