A 21-year-old man has been killed following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Meath early this morning.

Gardaí in Navan are investigating the incident which occurred at Gibbstown, Navan at approximately 4am.

The young man who was a front seat passenger was fatally injured when the car he was travelling in crashed.

The 23-year-old male driver was injured and has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Navan Garda Station on 046-9036100 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

