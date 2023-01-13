Play Button
Play Button
News

Man (22) charged with murder of Elle Edwards

Man (22) charged with murder of Elle Edwards
Wallasey Christmas Eve incident, © PA Media
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

By Meg Hill, PA

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a pub in Wallasey, Merseyside, on Christmas Eve, Merseyside Police said.

Chapman, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, has also been charged with: two counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries, police said.

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, was fatally shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.

Her father, Tim Edwards, read out a statement on behalf of the family at a press conference by Merseyside Police five days after the murder.

Advertisement

He said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her, you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

“She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us.”

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Travel Experts reveal the destinations NOT to visit in 2023

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Contents of five-star hotels to be auctioned following pandemic clear-outs

 By Beat News
News 3

Locals on high alert after €220,000 in life savings stolen from Wexford home

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement