Man, 25, arrested after drugs worth €1m seized

Man, 25, arrested after drugs worth €1m seized29 September 2018
Gardaí have arrested a 25-year-old man after they seized drugs worth €1m in Co Louth.
Cannabis herb was seized during a planned search of a home in Collon as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Co Louth area.
This operation was as a result of a Cross-Border Joint Action Force.
The man was arrested in connection with this investigation and was detained at Drogheda garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He subsequently appeared at Louth District Court yesterday.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Digital Desk