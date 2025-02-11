Man (29) appears in court charged in connection with 'serious incident' in Dublin

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court, charged in connection with an incident in Stoneybatter, Dublin over the weekend.

The Judge was told the accused, who cried during the court appearance, needed immediate medical attention.

On Sunday afternoon the emergency services responded to an incident in Stoneybatter following reports three people had been injured in attacks at different locations.

This afternoon, Gabrial Fereira Motta Valladares appeared in court charged with assaulting two men causing them harm, the possession of a scissors and the possession of a box cutter knife.

The court heard the accused man replied to one of the assault charges ‘I was afraid to be killed’.

The 29-year-old has an address at Broadstone Avenue in Dublin 7 but is originally from Brazil and required a Portuguese interpreter.

The accused made some noises as he entered court and appeared distressed and was crying.

His solicitor Michael French told the Judge a doctor had visited his client twice in custody and asked for immediate medical attention.

There was no application for bail and the accused was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

