Man (29) appears in court charged with murder of father in Malahide

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his father in Malahide in Dublin yesterday morning.

Stephane Benz, of Gainsborough Lawn, Malahide, appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court this afternoon.

Detective Garda Alan Roche told Judge Marie Conneely that at 1:57 this morning Stephane Benz was charged with the manslaughter of his father - 62 year old Urz Benz - at a home connected to the family at Gainsborough Lawn in Malahide.

The cour heard at 10:20am, Mr. Benz was then charged with murder and the court heard he made no reply to either charge.

Detective Gada Roche then made an application before the court to withdraw the manslaughter count and proceed with the murder charge.

There was no application for bail, as in the event of a murder charge this can only be made before the High Court.

Mr. Benz was remanded in custody to appear in person at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

