Man (30) dies after being fatally shot by dog

Beat News
In the US, a man has died in the state of Kansas after he was accidentally shot by a dog.

Police believe the animal stepped on a rifle when it was inside the car, causing the weapon to go off.

A 30 year old man was struck in the back, and efforts to save him at the scene failed.

Sheriffs say the investigation is ongoing but it appears to be a hunting accident.

Sumner County Sheriff's Office

According to NDTV, the Sumner County Sheriff's office said; "A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge. The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene."

"The investigation is ongoing, but the preliminary investigation shows it to be a hunting related accident."

Accidental shootings are tragically common in the United States, a country where there are more guns than people.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 500 people died in firearm accidents in 2021.

