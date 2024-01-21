Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man (30) seriously injured in Wexford crash

Man (30) seriously injured in Wexford crash
Photo: PA Images
Aoife kearns
Aoife kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A 30-year-old man has sustained serious injuries in a collision  which happened in the village of Castlebridge, county Wexford.

The single-vehicle incident occured shortly before 7pm yesterday (Saturday) evening.

Gardaí say the man who was the sole occupant of the car hit a wall on R741 in Castlebridge.

He was seriously injured and taken from the scene by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, where he’s current receiving treatment.

Advertisement

The scene is currently being preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI), with the assistance of Wexford County Council.

Local diversions are in place, and the road remains closed this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station at (053) 916 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Emergency services at scene of Wexford crash

 By Aoife kearns
News 2

Noah Kahan apologises for referring to Dublin as 'UK'

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

Aldi on the hunt for 'taste testers'

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement