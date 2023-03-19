Man (30s) arrested after €2.4 million of cocaine seized in Wexford

Gardaí in Wexford have arrested a man in his 30s following the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €2.4 million at Rosslare Europort in Wexford on Saturday afternoon the 18th of March.

The arrest was made following an operation conducted by personnel attached the Revenue Customs Service.

The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

According to Revenue, the illicit drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper.

Advertisement

They were located in the overhead area of the cab.

A man in his 30s, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested by Gardaí at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in the Eastern region.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Cocaine in Ireland

Advertisement

The news comes as Irish people are among the biggest cocaine users in the world, coming in joint fourth.

A new global study by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime has found that Ireland trails only Spain, the Netherlands and Australia for use of the drug.

Almost one in every forty people here reported using cocaine in the previous year, while the report also outlined how users in Ireland are often given the drugs for free but are then ordered to carry out crimes to pay off their debts.