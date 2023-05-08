Man (30s) arrested after taking a hostage at a hotel

A 31 year old man has been arrested after taking a hostage at a hotel in Belfast.

Police say they received reports that a man was armed with what was believed to be a gun.

They were alerted and told that the man entered the hotel on Ormeau Avenue at 6.45pm yesterday evening, and threatened staff and guests.

On arrival at the scene, response officers found the suspect holding a man hostage.

All others were evacuated, and the hostage was eventually released, uninjured, just after 7 o'clock.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was detained by police, and remains in custody this morning.

Specialist Officers

A statement released by the PSNI said: "Response officers were on the scene within five minutes. On arrival, the suspect was holding a man hostage.

"All other persons were evacuated.

“Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7.00pm.

“The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, but was detained by police. It was confirmed that the item was not a firearm.”

“He was arrested on a number of offences and has been taken to police custody, where he remains at this time.

Chief Inspector Prendergast said: “I want to thank the staff and patrons present for their cooperation during what was a terrifying ordeal. Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been physically harmed. Officers remain at the scene."

