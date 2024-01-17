Man (30s) arrested in connection with discovery of 14 people in Rosslare trailer

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the discovery of several people found in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort.

On Monday, January 8th, 14 individuals were discovered in a container at the Wexford port, including two children.

Gardaí have since arrested a man for an alleged offence under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act 2021.

He is currently being detained at a Garda Station in the South East under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The 14 people were brought to the attention of State Services, however it's believed eight of them have fled since.

