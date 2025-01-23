Man (30s) charged in connection with €200,000 drug seizure in Tipperary

A man arrested in connection with a €200,000 drug seizure in Co. Tipperary has been charged.

10kg of herbal cannabis were discovered by Gardaí during a search in Cashel yesterday (Weds 22nd).

Officers arrested a man in his 30s and he has since been charged and appeared before Clonmel District Court this afternoon.

The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation by Gardaí and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Advertisement

This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.