Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man (30s) charged in connection with €200,000 drug seizure in Tipperary

Man (30s) charged in connection with €200,000 drug seizure in Tipperary
A Garda station. Image: Alamy
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man arrested in connection with a €200,000 drug seizure in Co. Tipperary has been charged.

10kg of herbal cannabis were discovered by Gardaí during a search in Cashel yesterday (Weds 22nd).

Officers arrested a man in his 30s and he has since been charged and appeared before Clonmel District Court this afternoon.

The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation by Gardaí and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Advertisement

This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Wexford TD James Browne named as Minister for Housing

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Former Irish soldier Cathal Crotty re-sentenced to two years in prison

 By Joleen Murphy
Editor's Pick 3

Storm Éowyn in the South East: What we know so far

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement