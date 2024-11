A man has been charged in relation to an alleged assault of Green Party Leader Roderic O'Gorman.

The incident is believed to have happened while he was out canvassing in West Dublin yesterday.

The man in his 30s is due before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning (Monday)

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

