Man (30s) continues to be questioned following death of prison inmate

Man (30s) continues to be questioned following death of prison inmate
Cloverhill Prison in Dublin, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A man in his 30s remains in custody this morning after an inmate died at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

He was found injured in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí were called to the jail shortly after 5.30am yesterday morning (Oct 5th) where the man in his 40s was injured in an incident within Cloverhill Prison.

The prisoner received medical treatment from emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The State Pathologist has been requested and the Coroner has been notified.

A man in his 30s who has been arrested is being questioned at a garda station in West Dublin, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

