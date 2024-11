Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the death of a man in a crash in County Clare.

A man in his 30s died when the car he was driving crashed at Kilmurry McMahon near Kilrush in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí believes it happened sometime between 3 am and 7 am.

They're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time - especially those with dashcam footage - to come forward.

