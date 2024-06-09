Man (30s) dies in suspected stabbing in Finglas

James Cox

A man, aged in his 30s, has died in a suspected stabbing in Finglas, Dublin, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1am, gardaí and emergency services attended a residence in the Scribblestown area where a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries. He was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and a postmortem examination will be arranged. The scene is preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Finglas Garda Station. Additionally, a Garda family liaison officer has been assigned to keep the man's family informed of developments.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Scribblestown area between midnight and 1am.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating gardaí.

The investigation is ongoing, and gardaí said further updates will follow.