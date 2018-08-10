A man has died and woman and child have been injured in a crash in Dublin overnight.

The single car collision happened in Fairview at the junction with the Malahide Road at around 1.10am.

The male driver in his 30s was killed while a woman and boy have been taken to the Mater and Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and Gardaí are asking commuters this morning to avoid the junction.

Image: Malahide Road junction, Fairview, Dublin – Google Maps

– Digital Desk

