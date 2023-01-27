Man (30s) pronounced dead at scene of collision in Kilkenny

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic incident at Carn in Dunbell, Co.Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning, 27th January 2023.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.50am. The driver of the car was fatally injured when his car collided with a wall.

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was later pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.