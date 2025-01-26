Play Button
Man (30s) remains in custody following death of woman in Waterford

Irish Garda police lamp sign.
Joleen Murphy
A post mortem examination is due to be carried out today on the body of a woman in her 40s found in Waterford city.

A man remains in custody in connection with the incident.

The woman was found unresponsive when gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a home on O’Brien Street in Waterford city shortly after 10am yesterday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s who is being held at a garda station in the Eastern Region.

He can be questioned for up to 24 hours and is being detained on suspicion of an offence under the Non-Fatal Offenses Against the Person Act.

The post mortem examination on the woman's body is due to be carried out this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

