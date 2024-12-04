Man (34) charged with murder of his 8-year-old daughter in New Ross

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his eight-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of her mother in County Wexford.

34-year-old Mohammad Shaker Al Tamimi, with an address at Lower William Street in New Ross, was brought before Gorey District Court this evening.

He is charged with the murder of his 8-year-old daughter Malaika Noor Al Katib at Lower William Street, New Ross, Co Wexford on Sunday night.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of his partner and the child’s mother Aisha Al Katib also on Sunday night.

Muhammad Shaker Al Tamimi, who had his left hand bandaged and who covered himself with a blue blanket, made no application for bail.

Judge Kevin Staunton directed that he be psychologically evaluated.

He will appear again at Wexford District Court via video link at 10:30am on a Monday 9th December.

Reporting by Barry Whyte

