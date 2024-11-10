Man (40s) arrested following Kildare hit-and-run

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in County Kildare.

A teenage boy has died after he was hit by a car near Robertstown in the early hours of this morning.

A cordon is in place as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene and local traffic diversions remain in place.

The boy's body has been removed from the scene on the R403 in Blackwood to the Mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The man is being held at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.

