Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man (40s) arrested following Kildare hit-and-run

Man (40s) arrested following Kildare hit-and-run
Garda sign outside a station, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in County Kildare.

A teenage boy has died after he was hit by a car near Robertstown in the early hours of this morning.

A cordon is in place as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene and local traffic diversions remain in place.

The boy's body has been removed from the scene on the R403 in Blackwood to the Mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

Advertisement

The man is being held at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Party leaders canvass South East as first opinion poll of General Election campaign's released

 By Aoife Kearns
Waterford News 2

Waterford's Comeragh Rangers and Gailltír both bidding for Munster titles

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

16-year-old boy dies in Kildare hit-and-run incident

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement