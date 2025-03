A man in his 40s has been charged with several offences, which happened while he drove a JCB in the Carlow area yesterday.

Several Garda Units were involved in a cross-country chase, with the driver of the JCB eventually arrested.



He’s since been charged and will be held overnight at Carlow Garda Station.

The man is expected before the courts tomorrow.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.