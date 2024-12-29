Man (40s) charged in connection with fatal hit and run that killed married couple

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with the fatal 'hit and run' at Blanchardstown in Dublin on St Stephen's Day - he's due in court tomorrow morning.

A woman has also been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Thursday evening (26th), involving a car and four pedestrians, at about 5.45 pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, failed to remain at the scene and was later arrested.

A married couple was killed in the incident and it's understood they had two children.

Georgina Hogg Moore was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while Anthony Hogg was taken to Connolly Hospital with serious injuries but passed away.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the collision involving a car and pedestrians, and they're again appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday, 26th December 2024, and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station at 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

