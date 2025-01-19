Man (40s) dies in house fire in Dublin

A man in his 40s has died in an early morning house fire in Lucan Village, Co Dublin.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a residence in the south Dublin suburb.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem exam is due to take place later.

The man is understood to have been from Eastern Europe and a long-term tenant in the property.

Gardaí are urging the public to independently verify any information they see online due to the circulation of what they are calling "fake news" about the incident on social media.

Reporting by Keith Kelly

