Man (40s) jailed for 17 years for rape of wife and two daughters

A man who waged a 15-year “campaign of abuse and sexual assault” against his wife, and two of his daughters, has been jailed for 17 years.

The man, who cannot be named, appeared at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork today.

The man in his mid-40s was charged with 185 counts, including the rape and sexual assault of his wife, and two of his daughters, who were both children at the time.

The court heard he had denied the charges during several interviews, and had pleaded guilty to sample charges on the indictment at a late stage.

Advertisement

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring said there were several aggravating factors, including the attacking of very young children, the abuse of a position of trust and the humiliation experienced by the victims.

Justice Ring apologised to the victims for the delay in the case, which first came to Garda attention in 2020, and said the 17-year sentence would allow the accused to reflect on the consequences of his actions.

Reporting by Jamie O' Hara

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.