Man (40s) killed after hit-and-run incident in Dublin

17.07.2024.Traffic incident Baldoyle . Photo shows: The Coast Rd in Baldoyle closed. Garda are investigating a serious road crash as the coast road in Baldoyle, north Dublin, is closed this morning. The incident happened at around 1am and local diversions are in place. Dublin Bus services have been disrupted in the area. The H1 and H2 services are currently unable to service Baldoyle Village or the Coast Street. Photo: Sam Boal Collins Photos
A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run incident in north Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 17th).

Emergency services were called to the scene on the coast road in Baldoyle shortly before 1am.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí said the car involved left the scene.

The road was closed overnight while a forensic examination took place.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem is due to take place.

Gardaí have made a referral to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) in relation to the incident. “This referral is not directly connected to the actual road traffic collision,” a statement said.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howth Garda Station on 01 666 4900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

