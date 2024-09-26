Man (47) charged with hijacking car and abducting baby girl

A 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with hijacking a car and abducting of a five-month-old baby girl.

The baby girl was in the vehicle in Dublin city centre at the time of the hijacking that happened earlier this week.

Dublin District Court has heard Noel Ryan, of no fixed abode, seized the car "by force" on Monday afternoon.

The car was targeted at around 1.45pm on Monday (Sept 23rd) while the baby's mother “was taking the buggy out of the boot” at Mountjoy Square West.

This incident led to Gardaí issuing an urgent child rescue alert and a public appeal for assistance.

A Garda unit on patrol found the car shortly after 4 o'clock that evening on North Richmond Street, Dublin 1 - with the baby still inside, uninjured.

On Tuesday, Gardaí arrested the accused, who they charged yesterday with two offences - unlawful seizure of the car and taking the baby from lawful control of her parent

Mr. Ryan has yet to indicate a plea.

In court, Gardaí objected to bail, but the defence solicitor said his client was not making a bail application at this stage.

The accused was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday, October 3rd.

Legal aid was granted to Mr. Ryan.

The identity of the baby girl is protected under law, according to Gardaí.

Report by Ellen Butler

