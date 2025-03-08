Man (50s) dies following a collision with a bus in Co. Galway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the N83 (formerly the N17) at Claregalway, Co. Galway on Friday, 7th March, 2025.

The collision between a pedestrian and a bus occurred at approximately 2:10pm yesterday.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has fully reopened.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N83 at Cahergowan, Claregalway, between 1:50pm and 2:20pm on Friday 7th March and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

