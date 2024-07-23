Play Button
Man (50s) dies while diving off Donegal coast

Letterkenny University Hospital
Beat News
A man in his 50s has died while diving off the coast of Co Donegal.

The man had been diving in the Downings area at the time of the tragic incident.

The man was taken from the water on Monday afternoon by Malin Coastguard and rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

However, he was later pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

A file on the incident is now being prepared for the Coroner's Court.

The spokesperson confirmed "Gardaí were alerted to an incident in the water North West of Donegal on Monday afternoon, 22nd July 2024. A male (50s) got into difficulty in the water.

"He was removed from the water by Malin Coastguard and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court."

By Stephen Maguire

