Man (50s) dies while diving off Donegal coast

A man in his 50s has died while diving off the coast of Co Donegal.

The man had been diving in the Downings area at the time of the tragic incident.

The man was taken from the water on Monday afternoon by Malin Coastguard and rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

However, he was later pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

A file on the incident is now being prepared for the Coroner's Court.

"A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court."

By Stephen Maguire

