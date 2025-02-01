Man (60s) dies in a house fire in Cork

A man in his 60s has died in a house fire in Cork.

It happened at an address on the Togher Road, on the southside of the city, just before 7pm last night.

A woman managed to escape, after another woman who lives nearby braved the smoke to get her.

Other neighbours tried to help but were beaten back by the smoke and flames.

Fire Fighters entered the building and then found a man's body inside.

A post-mortem examination will take place tomorrow at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem, along with a technical examination of the scene, will guide the investigation.

Currently the scene remains sealed off this morning, and enquiries are ongoing .

