Play Button
News

Man (60s) dies in a house fire in Cork

Man (60s) dies in a house fire in Cork
Irish Garda police lamp sign. Image: Alamy
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 60s has died in a house fire in Cork.

It happened at an address on the Togher Road, on the southside of the city, just before 7pm last night.

A woman managed to escape, after another woman who lives nearby braved the smoke to get her.

Other neighbours tried to help but were beaten back by the smoke and flames.

Advertisement

Fire Fighters entered the building and then found a man's body inside.

A post-mortem examination will take place tomorrow at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem, along with a technical examination of the scene, will guide the investigation.

Currently the scene remains sealed off this morning, and enquiries are ongoing .

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Small medical plane crashes in Philadelphia while carrying a sick child

 By Lily Kennedy
News 2

XL Bully dogs in animal shelters won't be at risk of being seized or put down

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Women dies of 'total organ failure' following Ozempic treatment

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement