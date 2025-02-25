Play Button
Man whose body was found in Cork house may have died after drinking homemade spirits

Garda tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Efforts to establish if a man in his mid-60s died after drinking homemade spirits are continuing in Cork.

Foul play is not suspected after the man, who is originally from Poland, was pronounced dead at a house in Midleton yesterday evening.

The man was pronounced dead at a house in Ard na Corann in Midleton after 4 pm, and his wife was rushed to Cork University Hospital, where her condition is believed to be stable.

Tests will be carried out on containers taken from the house to confirm if homemade spirits caused the man’s death.

