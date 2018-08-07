Man, 64, in critical condition following serious crash

Man, 64, in critical condition following serious crash07 August 2018
A 64-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a serious crash in Tallaght, Dublin earlier today.
The incident happened at around midday on the Cheeverstown Road.
The road was closed for a while but has since reopened.
The Cheeverstown Luas Park & Ride was also closed but access has since been restored.
An investigation is underway.
Dublin – Cheeverstown Road will remain closed following an earlier crash. Please use alternative routes
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 7, 2018
Digital Desk