Man, 64, in critical condition following serious crash

07 August 2018

A 64-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a serious crash in Tallaght, Dublin earlier today.

The incident happened at around midday on the Cheeverstown Road.

The road was closed for a while but has since reopened.

The Cheeverstown Luas Park & Ride was also closed but access has since been restored.

An investigation is underway.

Dublin – Cheeverstown Road will remain closed following an earlier crash. Please use alternative routes — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 7, 2018

