A 70-year-old man has died and a man in his 30s has been seriously injured after two separate road crashes in Galway in the last 24 hours.

The man died after his car collided with a truck on the Monivea Road near Carnmore at approximately 2pm yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

This road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Galway garda station on 091 538000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, A man in his 30s has been seriously injured after another crash in Galway this morning.

The man’s car hit a wall on the Tuam road between Claregalway and Cloonacauneen at around 5.15am.

He has been taken to University Hospital Galway.

The road remains closed this morning as gardai carry out a technical examination.

