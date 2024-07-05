Man (70s) dies in workplace incident

A man in his 70s has died in a workplace accident in Offaly.
The incident occurred at a premises in Garryhinch on Thursday evening.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
In a statement, gardaí said that the man’s body was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified.
A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.
By Sarah Slater
