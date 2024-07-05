Play Button
Man (70s) dies in workplace incident

Photo: Collins
A man in his 70s has died in a workplace accident in Offaly.

The incident occurred at a premises in Garryhinch on Thursday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In a statement, gardaí said that the man’s body was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.

By Sarah Slater

