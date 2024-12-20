Play Button
Man (80s) dies in house fire

Man (80s) dies in house fire
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Gardaí in Co. Cavan are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man.

It follows a fatal house fire in Virginia yesterday, Thursday, 19th December 2024.

At approximately 10pm, Gardaí were alerted to a house fire and the body of a male (aged in his 80s) was discovered.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigating Gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The body was removed to Cavan Mortuary and a post mortem examination will be conducted in due course.

Results of the post mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

It's understood they have ruled out foul play.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

