Man (80s) dies in house fire

Gardaí in Co. Cavan are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man.

It follows a fatal house fire in Virginia yesterday, Thursday, 19th December 2024.

At approximately 10pm, Gardaí were alerted to a house fire and the body of a male (aged in his 80s) was discovered.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigating Gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The body was removed to Cavan Mortuary and a post mortem examination will be conducted in due course.

Results of the post mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

It's understood they have ruled out foul play.

