Man (89) who died after alleged assault in hospital ‘meant world to family’, funeral hears

Man (89) who died after alleged assault in hospital ‘meant world to family’, funeral hears
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Matthew Healy into St Mary's Church in Berrings, Co Cork, for his funeral. Mr Healy was a patient at Mercy University Hospital where he died in the early hours of Sunday following an alleged assault. Photo: PA
By Rebecca Black, PA

A patient who died following an alleged assault at a Cork hospital meant the world to his family, his funeral service has heard.

Matthew Healy (89), from the Co Cork town of Berrings, was a patient at Mercy University Hospital and died in the early hours of Sunday.

Mourners gathered at St Mary’s Church in Berrings on Thursday for his funeral.

Retired farmer Matthew Healy died at a Cork hospital after an alleged assault. Photo: Garda/PA

Father Patrick McCarthy said Mr Healy, a retired farmer, had, as a young man, assumed great responsibilities in an era that was not mechanised.

“Everyday life was tough and hard, however, goodness triumphed over hardship, for he was one of the gentlest people you could meet,” he said.

“Each person here has a story to tell of Matthew, many of them are personal to you: a fond memory, something that brings a smile to your face as you do so.”

Fr McCarthy also remembered Mr Healy’s love of technology, owning a video camera in the 1970s.

“Our local school used to ask him to record their major events. On our mementos table is his iPad which, among other things, he used to follow the Mass locally on webcam when he wasn’t well enough to come to church,” he said.

A photograph of Mr Healy and his wife Delia was placed on a table beside the coffin. Fr McCarthy said they meant the world to their family.

“The picture on the table of mementos was taken on the occasion of the birth of the grandchild named after him 13 years ago,” he said. “It is a beautiful picture with real joy on the faces of Matthew and Delia. May that picture, with the joy it expresses, be our lasting memory of both Matthew and Delia.”

A man appeared in court on Tuesday morning charged with killing Mr Healy.

 

