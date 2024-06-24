Man accused of plot to kidnap, rape, and murder Holly Willoughby has gone on trial

A man has gone on trial accused of a plot to kidnap, rape, and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby.

The security officer denies the claims that he tried to hire an operative to carry out the abduction of the former This Morning host in October last year.

Gavin Plumb, from Harlow in Essex, is charged with encouraging another person to travel from America to the UK to carry out the killing.

He denies all the charges against him.

Willoughby has waived her right to anonymity in a signed statement.

Sky's Crime Correspondent Martin Brunt is at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He says the prosecutor, Alison Morgan has given the jury the start of an outline of what this case is all about.

"He set out his plans in online discussions with another person she said, his plans for what he would do to Holly Willoughby she said were graphic and obviously sexually motivated.

"They were real to him said the prosecutor."

The trial is likely to last for no more than a couple of weeks.

