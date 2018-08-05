Man airlifted to hospital after climbing accident

05 August 2018

Patrick Flynn

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being injured in a climbing accident in Co Clare this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 5pm at Murroogh near Blackhead in the North of the county. The area is popular with climbers and hikers.

It is understood that the man had been climbing with friends when he suffered a fall. It’s believed he sustained injuries including a broken leg.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was alerted and requested to respond to the incident while the Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to the scene.

The helicopter was returning from a training exercise on the Aran Islands when the crew was diverted to the incident. The helicopter reached the scene within minutes and was able to land close to the scene.

After being treated initially at the accident site, the man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick where he is said to be in a ‘stable’ condition with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

The rescue effort was coordinated by staff at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

