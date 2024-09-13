Three people arrested after significant drug seizure in Kilkenny

Three people arrested, one man and two women, following a significant drug seizure in the South East region.

Gardaí have confirmed that €181,000 worth of herbal cannabis has been seized in County Kilkenny.

Revenue officers discovered 9kg of the drug earlier today (Friday 13th), as part of an intelligence-led operation with Gardaí.

A man in his 30s and two women in their 20s and 30s were arrested and are being held at a Garda station in County Kilkenny.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

Arrests

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Carlow/Kilkenny District Drug Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service.

One male (aged in his 30’s) and two females, (aged in their 20’s and 30’s) were arrested by An Garda Síochána and are currently being detained at a Garda Station in County Kilkenny under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Advertisement

Investigations remain ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.