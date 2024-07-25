Play Button
Man and woman charged over robbery and assault

Man and woman charged over robbery and assault
A man and a woman both aged in their 20s have been charged with robbery and assault in Cork city on Tuesday evening.

Anglesea Street Gardaí received a report at 10:15pm about an incident on St. Patrick’s Street in the city.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Cork City District Court on Thursday morning.

A garda investigation has been launched which is believed to have involved French students.

The 22 students and their teacher were targeted as they left a restaurant on Patrick's Street.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident on Patrick's Street in Cork City between 10 and 10.30pm on Tuesday night to come forward.

By Kenneth Fox

