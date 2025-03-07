Man appears in court charged in connection with theft of JCB digger in Carlow

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the theft of a JCB digger in County Carlow.

A Garda pursuit followed the theft of the vehicle earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, Gardaí responded to the theft of a JCB digger in the Tullow area of County Carlow.

Several Gardaí and members of the public pursued the digger and it was eventually stopped and a man was arrested.

43-year-old Martin Cunningham of Crann Cottage, Clonegall, Carlow appeared before Dublin District Court this morning charged in connection with the incident.

The court heard he was charged with nine counts of dangerous driving between Carlow and Kildare, five counts of endangering traffic, unauthorised taking of a vehicle, driving under the influence, driving with no insurance and driving with no license.

He also faces one charge of theft from a shop.

There was no application for bail and Mr. Cunningham was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

Reporting by Kamron Clarke

