Man arrested after bomb threat made at Taoiseach's family home

A man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat made on the Taoiseach’s home.

According to Breaking News, the man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on Friday in connection with the threat on June 26th.

Gardaí have confirmed that as a result of investigating threats against an elected representative in June 2024, they arrested a male in his 50s today (August 9th).

The man is currently detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Garda Eastern Region.

Bomb Threat

Investigations have been underway since the bomb threat was made against the Taoiseach at his family home.

A phone call using a code-word was made to the Samaritan's helpline on June 26th claiming a device had been planted at Simon Harris's house in Wicklow.

However, nothing was found during a follow up search of the property.

The Taoiseach's wife and young children were home at the time.

Gardaí confirmed that they did not have to be evacuated as a result of the threat.

Robin Schiller from the Irish Independent said the Taoiseach's family was at home at the time.

"The Taoiseach wasn't there at the time, he was in the Dáil on business.

"His family, including his two young children, were there. I can only imagine it was a very frightening experience for them to have gardaí show up and tell there could potentially be a bomb in the home.

"Thankfully, a search as carried out and no device was found.

"The matter is now being treated as a sinister hoax and is now under investigation by gardaí."

