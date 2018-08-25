Man arrested after drugs and sub-machine gun seized

25 August 2018

A man has been arrested after drugs and a firearm were seized in Co Clare following the search of a house and lands at Kilmurray in Sixmilebridge yesterday.

During the search, as part of an operation targetting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Clare, gardaí found a sub-machine gun and ammunition, 1.5kgs of cocaine with a street value of €105,000 and 1kg of cannabis herb with a street value of €20,000.

As part of the operation, a car was stopped and searched at Tulla Road, Ennis and .5kg of Cocaine with a street value of €35,000 was discovered.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis garda station.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation is continuing and further searches are being carried out today.

