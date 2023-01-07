Play Button
Play Button
News

Man arrested after €32,200 worth of tablets are seized in Garda operation

Man arrested after €32,200 worth of tablets are seized in Garda operation
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí have seized tablets worth an estimated €32,200.

This comes following searches in the Ballymun area of Dublin 11, yesterday afternoon 6th, January 2023.

Zopiclone tablets were seized following two separate searches.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and later detained at Ballymun Garda Station.

Advertisement

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning, Saturday, 7th January 2023.

Zopiclone is a sedative and works by causing depression or tranquilization of the central nervous system.

After prolonged use, the body can become accustomed to the effects of zopiclone.

When the dose is reduced or the drug is abruptly stopped, withdrawal symptoms may result.

Advertisement

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Diversions in place following road traffic incident in Waterford

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Watch as Bus Éireann coach bursts into flames

 By Beat News
Life 3

Why writing 'clean me' on a car could land you a hefty fine

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement