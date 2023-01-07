Man arrested after €32,200 worth of tablets are seized in Garda operation

Gardaí have seized tablets worth an estimated €32,200.

This comes following searches in the Ballymun area of Dublin 11, yesterday afternoon 6th, January 2023.

Zopiclone tablets were seized following two separate searches.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and later detained at Ballymun Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning, Saturday, 7th January 2023.

Zopiclone is a sedative and works by causing depression or tranquilization of the central nervous system.

After prolonged use, the body can become accustomed to the effects of zopiclone.

When the dose is reduced or the drug is abruptly stopped, withdrawal symptoms may result.