A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist (70s) died following a collision with a car in Co Clare on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 10.30 am on Thursday on the N67 at Ballyvaughan, Co Clare.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators has been conducted.

A man in his 40s was arrested as part of the investigation and detained at a garda station in Co Clare. He has since been charged and will appear before Ennis District Court at 10.30 am this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 at Ballyvaughan between 10 am and 10.45 am on Thursday, July 27th, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station at 0659080550, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Written by James Cox.

